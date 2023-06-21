How to Watch 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship Live Without Cable
If the end of the NBA and NHL playoffs has you missing championship-level sports, you may think you’re stuck waiting until the end of the MLB season to get more postseason action. That guess would be incorrect, however, as the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship begins Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. You can see the biggest moments of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships
- When: Starts Wednesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
All 107 matches of the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships will stream on ESPN+, making it the best place for comprehensive coverage of the event.
About 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships
The championship will feature the top 30 men’s national teams in the world, including many of the marquee players from the Premier Lacrosse League and National Lacrosse League. The event will include five days of pool play, followed by playoffs comprising a first round, quarterfinals, semifinals and medal games, all in sunny San Diego, California.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Wednesday, June 21
|10 p.m.
|USA vs Canada
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Wednesday, June 28
|10 p.m.
|Quarterfinal
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Thursday, June 29
|8 p.m.
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN2/ESPN+
|Saturday, July 1
|4 p.m.
|Bronze Medal Game
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Gold Medal Game
|ESPN2/ESPN+
How to Stream 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
