 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CNBC NBC
Peacock USA Network

How to Watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

Are you ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris? If not, you’re running out of time to get ready! The 2023 World Track and Field Championships take place in Budapest, Hungary starting Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and CNBC. American audiences will have to wake up pretty early to watch coverage, but they’ll see top track and field stars from the United States as they tune up for the Olympics! Watch the 2023 World Track and Field Championships with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships

In addition to exclusive coverage of select events, all TV coverage of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships will be available to stream live on Peacock simultaneously.

About 2023 World Track and Field Championships

The 2023 World Track and Field Championships will see some of America’s best track and field stars in action. World champion in the 200m race Jordan Lyles will be on hand to try and break Usain Bolt’s record, and two-time reigning Olympic shot put gold medalist, defending world champion, and world record holder Ryan Crouser will be on-hand to throw some stones.

Other top U.S. performers like Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson, Grant Holloway and athletes from other countries like Kenya’s 1500m world-record holder Faith Kipyegon will all be competing as well. Over the course of nine days, the Championships will showcase 62 U.S. Tokyo Olympians, 21 U.S. Tokyo Olympic medalists, and 10 U.S. athletes defending their world titles from 2022.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships below.

Date Time (ET) Events Platform
Sat., Aug. 19 2:50-4:30 a.m. Men’s 20km Race Walk Peacock
5:45-7:45 a.m. Heptathlon Coverage Peacock
4:30-8 a.m. Morning Session CNBC, Peacock
1-2:30 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock
2:30-4 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 20 1:15-3 a.m. Women’s 20km Race Walk Peacock
3:30-8 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.-Noon Morning Session; Evening Session CNBC, Peacock
Noon-4 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock
Mon., Aug. 21 1-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock
Tues., Aug. 22 12:30-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock
Wed., Aug. 23 4-7:30 a.m.; 1:30-4 p.m. Morning Session; Evening Session USA Network, Peacock
Thurs., Aug. 24 1-4:15 a.m. Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Peacock
1-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock
Fri., Aug. 25 4:55-7:50 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Decathlon Peacock
1:30-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Aug. 26 1-4 a.m. Women’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock
5-6:50 a.m.; 8-10:15 a.m.; 1:05-3:30 p.m. Decathlon Peacock
1:30-4 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 27 1-3:30 a.m. Men’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock
1-3:30 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock
2:30-4 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 World Track and Field Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
CNBC--^
$6
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CNBC, NBC, and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNBC, NBC, and USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CNBC, NBC, and USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CNBC, NBC, and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Watch a Promo for 2023 World Track and Field Championships

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.