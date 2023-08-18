How to Watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships Live Without Cable

Are you ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris? If not, you’re running out of time to get ready! The 2023 World Track and Field Championships take place in Budapest, Hungary starting Friday, Aug. 19 at 2:50 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBC, USA Network and CNBC. American audiences will have to wake up pretty early to watch coverage, but they’ll see top track and field stars from the United States as they tune up for the Olympics! Watch the 2023 World Track and Field Championships with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships

In addition to exclusive coverage of select events, all TV coverage of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships will be available to stream live on Peacock simultaneously.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 World Track and Field Championships

The 2023 World Track and Field Championships will see some of America’s best track and field stars in action. World champion in the 200m race Jordan Lyles will be on hand to try and break Usain Bolt’s record, and two-time reigning Olympic shot put gold medalist, defending world champion, and world record holder Ryan Crouser will be on-hand to throw some stones.

Other top U.S. performers like Fred Kerley, Sha’Carri Richardson, Grant Holloway and athletes from other countries like Kenya’s 1500m world-record holder Faith Kipyegon will all be competing as well. Over the course of nine days, the Championships will showcase 62 U.S. Tokyo Olympians, 21 U.S. Tokyo Olympic medalists, and 10 U.S. athletes defending their world titles from 2022.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 World Track and Field Championships below.

Date Time (ET) Events Platform Sat., Aug. 19 2:50-4:30 a.m. Men’s 20km Race Walk Peacock 5:45-7:45 a.m. Heptathlon Coverage Peacock 4:30-8 a.m. Morning Session CNBC, Peacock 1-2:30 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 20 1:15-3 a.m. Women’s 20km Race Walk Peacock 3:30-8 a.m.; 10:30 a.m.-Noon Morning Session; Evening Session CNBC, Peacock Noon-4 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock Mon., Aug. 21 1-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock Tues., Aug. 22 12:30-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock Wed., Aug. 23 4-7:30 a.m.; 1:30-4 p.m. Morning Session; Evening Session USA Network, Peacock Thurs., Aug. 24 1-4:15 a.m. Men’s & Women’s 35km Race Walk Peacock 1-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock Fri., Aug. 25 4:55-7:50 a.m.; 12:30-1:30 p.m. Decathlon Peacock 1:30-4 p.m. Evening Session USA Network, Peacock Sat., Aug. 26 1-4 a.m. Women’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock 5-6:50 a.m.; 8-10:15 a.m.; 1:05-3:30 p.m. Decathlon Peacock 1:30-4 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 27 1-3:30 a.m. Men’s Marathon CNBC, Peacock 1-3:30 p.m. Evening Session NBC, Peacock 2:30-4 p.m. Evening Session CNBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 World Track and Field Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 World Track and Field Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services