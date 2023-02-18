How to Watch 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Live Without Cable

One of the most dangerous structures in WWE history serves as the focal point for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, and we’ll see not one, but two matches held inside the steel monstrosity Saturday, Feb. 18 on Peacock. For the first time ever, the United States Championship will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber for the men, while a match for the Raw Women’s title will be at stake for the Women’s Chamber match. WWE Elimination Chamber airs this Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. You can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Peacock

Peacock Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About the 2023 Elimination Chamber

Following last month’s Royal Rumble, the entire dynamic of WWE has shifted from where we were in December. Cody Rhodes returned at No. 30 and won, meaning he’ll get a guaranteed WWE Undisputed Universal Championship title match at WrestleMania. The only question is, who will he face? Roman Reigns has been the champion for what feels like an eternity, but he’ll have his hands full with the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, in a one-on-one match for the two belts.

Luckily for Roman, he avoided the Elimination Chamber, which usually serves as the structure that houses a massive six-man elimination match for his world title(s). This go-around, that honor falls onto Austin Theory, who must defend his United States Championship against five other men — Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest. Theory hasn’t been the most popular Superstar during his main roster run and he likely won’t have any friends within the Chamber, either.

In the Women’s Chamber match, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Raquel Rodriguez, and a returning Carmella will face off for a shot at the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. We’ll also get to see Edge and Beth Phoenix take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, as well as a continuation of the blood feud decades in the making between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card

Match Stipulation Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford Elimination Chamber match for the WWE United States Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn Singles match for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Carmella Elimination Chamber match for a Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley Mixed tag match Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match