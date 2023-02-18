 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 XFL Season Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2022-23 NFL season may be over, but that doesn’t mean football is done until the fall. The XFL season on ESPN, ESPN2,ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ABC, and FX begins Saturday, Feb. 18. The league will feature eight teams and 43 total games, with innovative rules to make the fan experience truly thrilling. Check below for more details, including a full schedule of all games this season. You can watch the 2023 XFL season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 XFL Season

About 2023 XFL Season

The XFL is a fast-paced football league that takes all the hard-hitting, deep passing action of professional football and multiplies it, making for the ultimate viewing experience. A new rule this year allows coaches to challenge literally any play, penalty, turnover, etc. they want once per game, as long as they have a time out. There’s no extra points, and no time to take your eyes off the screen while the game is on!

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).

Games will be spread across the ESPN family of networks, and each one will be streamed live on ESPN+. Check below for a full schedule of all 43 games, and where you can watch them!

Week Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Week 1 Saturday, Feb. 18 3 PM Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades ABC
8:30 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN/FX
Sunday, Feb. 19 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
8 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders ESPN
Week 2 Thursday, Feb. 23 9 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, Feb. 26 4 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
7 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
Week 3 Saturday, March 4 7 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 5 1 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders FX
4 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades FX
8 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
Week 4 Saturday, March 11 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians FX
10 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
Sunday, March 12 4 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN2
7 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders ESPN2
Week 5 Thursday,
Mar. 16 9 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
Saturday March 18 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks FX
10 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 19 10 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2
Week 6 Saturday, March 25 1:30 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 26 3 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades ABC
Monday, March 27 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs
D.C. Defenders		 FX
Week 7 Fri, March 31 7 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades FX
Saturday, April 1 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
6 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers ESPN
Sunday, April 2 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians FX
Week 8 Saturday, April 8 1 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
4 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
Sunday, April 9 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2
Week 9 Saturday, April 15 12:30 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks ABC
7 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2
Sunday , April 16 12 noon Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders ESPN
3 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
Week 10 Saturday, April 22 12 noon Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
3 p.m. D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
Sunday, April 23 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades ESPN
9 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2
Week 11 Saturday, April 29 7 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Week 13 Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. XFL Championship Game ABC, ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the XFL, will offer a 16-game slate beginning with two opening-weekend matchups in primetime. ESPN+ will also offer Spanish-language coverage of games aired on linear.

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home)
Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 8:30 Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 8 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers
Sunday, March 5, 2023 8 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks
Saturday, March 11, 2023 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians
Thurs., March 16, 2023 9 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
Saturday, March 18, 2023 10 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers
Sunday, March 19, 2023 10 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas
Mon., March 27, 2023 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders
Saturday, April 1, 2023 6 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers
Sunday, April 8, 2023 1 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks
Saturday, April 15, 2023 7 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas
Saturday, April 22 2023 3p.m. D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas
Saturday, April 29, 2023 7 p.m. Semifinal No. 1
Sunday, April 30, 2023 3 p.m. Semifinal No. 2
Saturday, May 13, 2023 3 p.m. XFL Championship Game

How to Stream 2023 XFL Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 XFL season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$9.99
ABC----
FX---
ESPN---
ESPN2---
ESPN Deportes≥ $109.99^
$5		-^
$6		---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: ABC, FX, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, FX, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, FX, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: FX, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC, FX, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 30 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch a Reveal of 2023 XFL Teams

