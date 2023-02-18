How to Watch 2023 XFL Season Live For Free Without Cable
The 2022-23 NFL season may be over, but that doesn’t mean football is done until the fall. The XFL season on ESPN, ESPN2,ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ABC, and FX begins Saturday, Feb. 18. The league will feature eight teams and 43 total games, with innovative rules to make the fan experience truly thrilling. Check below for more details, including a full schedule of all games this season. You can watch the 2023 XFL season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 XFL Season
- When: Starts Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2,ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ABC, and FX
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 XFL Season
The XFL is a fast-paced football league that takes all the hard-hitting, deep passing action of professional football and multiplies it, making for the ultimate viewing experience. A new rule this year allows coaches to challenge literally any play, penalty, turnover, etc. they want once per game, as long as they have a time out. There’s no extra points, and no time to take your eyes off the screen while the game is on!
The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).
Games will be spread across the ESPN family of networks, and each one will be streamed live on ESPN+. Check below for a full schedule of all 43 games, and where you can watch them!
|Week
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Week 1
|Saturday, Feb. 18
|3 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC
|8:30 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN/FX
|Sunday, Feb. 19
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN
|Week 2
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|9 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|7 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, Feb. 26
|4 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|Week 3
|Saturday, March 4
|7 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 5
|1 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders
|FX
|4 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades
|FX
|8 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|Week 4
|Saturday, March 11
|7 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians
|FX
|10 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|Sunday, March 12
|4 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN2
|Week 5
|Thursday,
|Mar. 16
|9 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|Saturday March 18
|7 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|FX
|10 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 19
|10 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2
|Week 6
|Saturday, March 25
|1:30 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 26
|3 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC
|Monday, March 27
|7 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs
D.C. Defenders
|FX
|Week 7
|Fri, March 31
|7 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades
|FX
|Saturday, April 1
|3 p.m.
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 2
|7 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians
|FX
|Week 8
|Saturday, April 8
|1 p.m.
|Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 9
|3 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|7 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2
|Week 9
|Saturday, April 15
|12:30 p.m.
|Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks
|ABC
|7 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2
|Sunday , April 16
|12 noon
|Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|Week 10
|Saturday, April 22
|12 noon
|Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|Sunday, April 23
|3 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2
|Week 11
|Saturday, April 29
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal No. 1
|ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
|Sunday, April 30
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal No. 2
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Week 13
|Saturday, May 13
|3 p.m.
|XFL Championship Game
|ABC, ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes
ESPN Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the XFL, will offer a 16-game slate beginning with two opening-weekend matchups in primetime. ESPN+ will also offer Spanish-language coverage of games aired on linear.
|DATE
|Time (ET)
|Teams (Away vs. Home)
|Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
|8:30
|Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
|Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023
|8 p.m.
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
|Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
|7 p.m.
|D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|8 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians
|Thurs., March 16, 2023
|9 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|10 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers
|Sunday, March 19, 2023
|10 p.m.
|Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas
|Mon., March 27, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|6 p.m.
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers
|Sunday, April 8, 2023
|1 p.m.
|Vegas Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas
|Saturday, April 22 2023
|3p.m.
|D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas
|Saturday, April 29, 2023
|7 p.m.
|Semifinal No. 1
|Sunday, April 30, 2023
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal No. 2
|Saturday, May 13, 2023
|3 p.m.
|XFL Championship Game
How to Stream 2023 XFL Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 XFL season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|FX
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $109.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, FX, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: ESPN Deportes
Price: $55
Includes: FX, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: ESPN Deportes