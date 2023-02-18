How to Watch 2023 XFL Season Live For Free Without Cable

The 2022-23 NFL season may be over, but that doesn’t mean football is done until the fall. The XFL season on ESPN, ESPN2,ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ABC, and FX begins Saturday, Feb. 18. The league will feature eight teams and 43 total games, with innovative rules to make the fan experience truly thrilling. Check below for more details, including a full schedule of all games this season. You can watch the 2023 XFL season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 XFL Season

About 2023 XFL Season

The XFL is a fast-paced football league that takes all the hard-hitting, deep passing action of professional football and multiplies it, making for the ultimate viewing experience. A new rule this year allows coaches to challenge literally any play, penalty, turnover, etc. they want once per game, as long as they have a time out. There’s no extra points, and no time to take your eyes off the screen while the game is on!

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas).

Games will be spread across the ESPN family of networks, and each one will be streamed live on ESPN+. Check below for a full schedule of all 43 games, and where you can watch them!

Week Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Week 1 Saturday, Feb. 18 3 PM Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades ABC 8:30 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN/FX Sunday, Feb. 19 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC 8 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders ESPN Week 2 Thursday, Feb. 23 9 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, Feb. 26 4 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians ESPN 7 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 Week 3 Saturday, March 4 7 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 5 1 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders FX 4 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades FX 8 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 Week 4 Saturday, March 11 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians FX 10 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX Sunday, March 12 4 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN2 7 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders ESPN2 Week 5 Thursday, Mar. 16 9 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX Saturday March 18 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks FX 10 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 19 10 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2 Week 6 Saturday, March 25 1:30 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians ESPN 7 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers FX Sunday, March 26 3 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades ABC Monday, March 27 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs

D.C. Defenders FX Week 7 Fri, March 31 7 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades FX Saturday, April 1 3 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2 6 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers ESPN Sunday, April 2 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians FX Week 8 Saturday, April 8 1 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN 4 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians ESPN Sunday, April 9 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2 Week 9 Saturday, April 15 12:30 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks ABC 7 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2 Sunday , April 16 12 noon Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders ESPN 3 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN Week 10 Saturday, April 22 12 noon Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN 3 p.m. D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC Sunday, April 23 3 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades ESPN 9 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2 Week 11 Saturday, April 29 7 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Sunday, April 30 3 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 ESPN, ESPN Deportes Week 13 Saturday, May 13 3 p.m. XFL Championship Game ABC, ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the XFL, will offer a 16-game slate beginning with two opening-weekend matchups in primetime. ESPN+ will also offer Spanish-language coverage of games aired on linear.

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home) Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 8:30 Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 8 p.m. Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 7 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, March 5, 2023 8 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks Saturday, March 11, 2023 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians Thurs., March 16, 2023 9 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons Saturday, March 18, 2023 10 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, March 19, 2023 10 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas Mon., March 27, 2023 7 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders Saturday, April 1, 2023 6 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers Sunday, April 8, 2023 1 p.m. Vegas Vipers vs. St. Louis Battlehawks Saturday, April 15, 2023 7 p.m. Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 22 2023 3p.m. D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas Saturday, April 29, 2023 7 p.m. Semifinal No. 1 Sunday, April 30, 2023 3 p.m. Semifinal No. 2 Saturday, May 13, 2023 3 p.m. XFL Championship Game

How to Stream 2023 XFL Season on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 XFL season using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

