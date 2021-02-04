How to Stream “30 for 30: Al Davis vs. The NFL” Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

‘Al Davis vs. The NFL’ is the latest in the acclaimed ‘30 for 30’ series, a look at one of the most compelling and historic animosities in football history. Coming to ESPN, the narrative centers on Davis’ push to relocate his team from Oakland to Los Angeles. The film can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Coming Feb. 4th, 2021 at 9pm ET

TV: ESPN

In Ken Rodgers’ fifth installment in the ‘30 for 30’ films, his latest project centers around the late Raiders president, Al Davis, and his iconic “just win, baby” attitude.

As much of a fierce competitor off the field as his team was on it, it was his aggressive desire to passionate leadership that spearheaded the Raiders into glory and popularity. It was this success that led to the Raiders accusing the league of “restraining competition” in 1980, when Davis sought to capitalize on his team by moving them to Los Angeles. After being blocked by a court injunction, he filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court against the NFL. This was to be the first of many legal battles to mark Davis’ controversial career.

“Al Davis vs The NFL” continues the story, chiefly Davis’ bitter rivalry with then-NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle, “the best commissioner of any sport.” As creator of “the finest organization in professional sports,” Davis’ name had grown clout, and his differences with Rozelle steeped over time. Over the 101-year course of NFL history, no figure had created such a schism in the industry, and the civil war nearly destroyed the NFL. What emerged from the ashes of the Davis-Rozelle feud was instead “the financial dominance and state-of-the-art stadiums” tells ESPN in their description. “Sometimes the greatest forms of evolution come through acts of revolution, and no one fought against the status quo more than Al Davis.”

