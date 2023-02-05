How to Watch ‘30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About '30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore'

The 2000 Baltimore Ravens weren’t only know for their football prowess. They were also a group of big personalities. With such colorful characters as Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, and Tony Siragusa, the team operated with a level of braggadocio and physicality that few teams have ever been able to come close to. Their road to the Super Bowl was paved with laughs, great games, and bone-crunching hits.

Directed by ESPN Films veterans Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber, this film supplements its archival footage with interviews from a veritable all-star cast of players, coaches, and personalities. From the aforementioned Lewis, Sharpe, and Siragusa, to Brian Billick, Trent Dilfer, Rod Woodson, Jack Del Rio, and more, the personalities that shined so brightly back then still provide insight and laughs in equal measure to this day.

