How to Watch 48th Annual Daytime Emmys Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presents the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys on Friday, June 25. This event won’t be back to normal quite yet this year, but the 2022 awards show should be held live. This year will feature a hybrid of live and pre-recorded content with studio segments, remote presentations, and pre-recorded acceptance speeches. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Live Online For Free

When: Friday, June 25 at 8 PM

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or live and on-demand with Paramount+.

This year’s awards show will be hosted by Sheryl Underwood from The Talk. Though she’s hosted the show five times, it’s her first time going solo. The NATAS director, Steve Ulrich, “She’s a great friend of daytime programming and a great friend of the Academy, so it just worked out. In fact, if it’s not the record, then I think she’s certainly up there in terms of someone who has hosted our Daytime Emmys more than anyone else.”

The event will pay tribute to TV icons Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek, and Larry King. Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will honor their former colleagues. Al Roker, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Drew Barrymore, Tamron Hall, and The Young and the Restless actors Bryton James and Brytni Sarpi are presenters.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

