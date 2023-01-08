How to Watch ‘60 Minutes’ Prince Harry Interview Live Online for Free Without Cable

In this week’s episode of “ 60 Minutes ,” CNN ’s Anderson Cooper sits down with England’s Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines lately after their docuseries, titled “ Harry and Meghan ,” debuted on Netflix . Now, Prince Harry has even more to add to the conversation. The “60 Minutes” interview with Prince Harry airs on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m ET. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM .

About '60 Minutes' Prince Harry Interview

For the past several years, there has been a lot of discussion about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. From family tensions to problems with paparazzi and public pressure, the couple has been open and honest. He continues the conversation in his latest interview.

According to CBS, the “60 Minutes” Prince Harry interview is his “first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ and recount his childhood, the loss of his mother, and life as the Duke of Sussex living in the UK and now in America.”

The “60 Minutes” Prince Harry is sure to be a fascinating one. Be sure to tune in to hear more of his side of the story about his family and living life in the limelight. Prince Harry’s “Spare” hits shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, and adds essential pieces to the whole picture.

Can you watch '60 Minutes' Prince Harry Interview for free?

Note that the “60 Minutes” Prince Harry interview could begin later than scheduled due to NFL games also airing on CBS on Sunday evening.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the interview at the same time it airs, while all subscribers can watch it on-demand beginning on Monday, Jan. 9.

'60 Minutes' Prince Harry Interview Trailer