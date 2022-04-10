How to Watch ’61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis and two-time Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance play the leads in “61st Street,” a riveting new drama that will premiere on AMC on Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the pilot episode for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

In addition, the first two episodes will also be available to stream on AMC+ and ALLBLK. Subscribers of these two services will have access to new episodes a week earlier than everyone else.

How to Watch ‘61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere

When: Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET TV: AMC

AMC Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘61st Street’

The story follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who is accused of being a gang member, getting himself swept into the notoriously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Police and prosecutors are seeking revenge for the death of a police officer during a drug bust gone wrong, and Franklin Roberts (Vance) steps in as a public defender with the realization that Johnson is the case of a lifetime.

Joining Vance and Ellis as a part of the main cast are Bentley Green, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Holt McCallany, and Killian Scot.

Peter Moffat’s thought-provoking series forces the conversation on the systemic injustice and racial biases that exist in America. Michael B. Jordan joins Moffat as an executive producer.

How to Stream ‘61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “61st Street” on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options