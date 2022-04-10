 Skip to Content
How to Watch ’61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis and two-time Emmy-winning actor Courtney B. Vance play the leads in “61st Street,” a riveting new drama that will premiere on AMC on Sunday, April 10 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the pilot episode for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

In addition, the first two episodes will also be available to stream on AMC+ and ALLBLK. Subscribers of these two services will have access to new episodes a week earlier than everyone else.

How to Watch ‘61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere

About ‘61st Street’

The story follows Moses Johnson (Tosin Cole), a promising Black high school athlete who is accused of being a gang member, getting himself swept into the notoriously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Police and prosecutors are seeking revenge for the death of a police officer during a drug bust gone wrong, and Franklin Roberts (Vance) steps in as a public defender with the realization that Johnson is the case of a lifetime.

Joining Vance and Ellis as a part of the main cast are Bentley Green, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Holt McCallany, and Killian Scot.

Peter Moffat’s thought-provoking series forces the conversation on the systemic injustice and racial biases that exist in America. Michael B. Jordan joins Moffat as an executive producer.

61st Street

April 10, 2022

How to Stream ‘61st Street’ Season 1 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “61st Street” on AMC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream AMC+?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial
amc+ via amazon.com

AMC+

AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

7-Day Trial
$8.99 / month
amc+ via amazon.com
DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AMC-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: AMC + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: AMC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: AMC + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AMC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a preview of '61st Street':

