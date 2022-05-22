 Skip to Content
How to Watch ’61st Street’ Season Finale for Free on Apple, Roku, Fire TV, Mobile

Matt Tamanini

In the season finale of AMC’s drama “61st Street,” lawyer Franklin Roberts (played by Courtney B. Vance) faces a setback in his defense of star high school athlete Moses Johnson as he is accused of murder. In the episode, Moses takes the stand before a verdict is read. The episode airs on AMC+ on Sunday, May 22 and on AMC on May 29. Watch live with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ’61st Street’ Season Finale

The finale will air on AMC’s cable channel on May 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

About ’61st Street’

Moses Johnson is a promising high-school athlete with a bright future who’s accused of murdering a police officer during a drug bust gone wrong. Swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system, Moses’ case is taken up by aging public defender Franklin Roberts, who sees this as his chance to finally challenge the institutional racism at the heart of the judicial system. As the season wraps up, we learn Moses’ fate and see the fallout from the jury’s decision.

In addition to two-time Emmy winner Vance, the show also stars Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis as Franklin’s wife Martha and Tosin Cole as Moses. Also appearing are Bentley Green, Holt McCallany, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jerod Haynes, and Mark O’Brien.

Series creator Peter Moffat pens the finale, which is entitled “Man on Fire.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the ’61st Street’ Finale?

AMC+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    amc+ via amazon.com

    AMC+

    AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

    If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amc+ via amazon.com
