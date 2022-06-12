How to Watch 75th Annual Tony Awards Live for Free Without Cable

It’s the theatre’s biggest night and Oscar winner and Broadway baby Ariana DeBose is hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS on Sunday, June 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch all of the incredible performances from nominated musicals “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “SIX” and see who takes home the trophies with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 75th Annual Tony Awards

When: June 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

“The Tony Awards: Act One” preshow hosted by Emmy winners — and current Broadway stars — Darren Criss and Julianne Housh will air exclusively on Paramount+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

About 75th Annual Tony Awards

Following a more than a year and a half shutdown, Broadway is now back and better than ever and the entire theatre community will come together on Sunday night to celebrate the best work, shows, and performances of the season in a massive, four-hour extravaganza.

The evening will include performances from nominated musicals and some of Broadway’s biggest stars, including Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and original cast members from “Spring Awakening.” This year’s nominees include Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Williams, Uzo Aduba, Rachel Dratch, Phylicia Rashad, Billy Crystal, Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Mary-Louise Parker, and many other talented artists.

Also on hand to celebrate will be Zach Braff, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Sarah Silverman, Bowen Yang, and more.

Last year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner “A Strange Loop” leads all shows with 11 nominations while international smash-hit “SIX” continues to be one of the most enthusiastically received shows on the main stem. Both shows are up for the biggest prize of the evening, the Tony Award for Best Musical. They are joined in the category by “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” and “Paradise Square.”

The thoroughly riveting “The Lehman Trilogy” leads all plays with eight nominations and is one of five shows by some of the greatest minds working in the theatre in the Best Play category. Also in the category are “Clyde’s,” “Hangmen,” “The Minutes,” and “Skeleton Crew.”

Broadway and big screen darling Ariana DeBose hosts the ceremony and — given her triple-threat background — you can almost certainly expect an incredible opening number. Tune in to CBS on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM and watch all of the best that the Great White Way has to offer.

All Live TV Streaming Options