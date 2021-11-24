How to Watch ‘8-Bit Christmas’ For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

“8-Bit Christmas” tells a perhaps exaggerated childhood tale about the lengths that kids in the late 80s would go to get the “legendary” Nintendo Entertainment System. The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max on Wednesday, November 24. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max

How to Watch ‘8-Bit Christmas’

When: Wednesday, November 24

Where: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

About ‘8-Bit Christmas’

During the late 1980s, in a suburban town in Chicago, ten-year-old Jake Doyle embarks on a heroic quest to get the latest video game system, Nintendo, for Christmas. Based on the book by Kevin Jakubowski, the film “8-Bit Christmas” stars Neil Patrick Harris as the adult version of Jake, who narrates his “unforgettable Christmas” to his daughter.

Other stars include Winslow Fegley (young Jake), June Diane Raphael, David Cross, and Steve Zahn. Directed by Michael Dowse, “8-Bit Christmas” is produced by Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum, Jonathan Sadowski and Nick Nantell, and executively produced by Nikki Ramey, Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Kevin Jakubowski and Whitney Brown. It is a New Line Cinema and Star Thrower Entertainment Production.