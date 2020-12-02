How to Watch the 88th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center Live Online

With Thanksgiving swiftly behind us, the holiday season is officially underway as we now look forward to Christmas. While COVID-19 is still at large, we still get to commemorate one of the major traditions of the season—the lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center Plaza in New York City. The annual tradition takes place tonight and will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2020 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2 beginning at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

With the pandemic still raging, it’s delightful that we get to keep some traditions and though there won’t be any spectators allowed at tonight’s ceremony, it’s sure to go on as usual. After the lighting ceremony tonight, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center will be available for people to visit beginning tomorrow, Dec. 4, through early January. The tree will be lit from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., but on Christmas Day, it will be on for 24 hours.

The ceremony will be hosted by Craig Melvin alongside Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, Brett Eldredge, Goo Goo Dolls, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Pentatonix, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor are all on board to make appearances and also perform. The cast from Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud which won a Tony Award, will also perform a musical number and the Radio City Rockettes will make an appearance, too.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Tree Lighting Ceremony live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

