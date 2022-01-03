How to Watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hit drama series and “9-1-1” spin-off, “9-1-1: Lone Star” is finally back, and the season three premiere is right around the corner. You can catch the “9-1-1: Lone Star” season three premiere live on Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Monday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

The third season of the first responder series begins with an episode titled “The Big Chill.” It picks up where season two left off. With inclement winter weather, Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his team take on many emergencies. However, Owen is still dealing with the 126 closing. After the 126 fallout, Tommy (Gina Torres), T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubenstein), and Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker) are tasked with finding new jobs. On a more positive note, Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) and Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) are almost ready for their baby’s birth.

This season, the series features Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva as Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works as Mateo Chavez. Season three’s guest stars include Billy Burke as Billy Tyson and Julie Benz as Sadie.

9-1-1: Lone Star January 19, 2020 Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11. In the wake of the attack, Owen had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen, along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K., takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to Texas, where he helps them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world - one that could very well end his life.

How to Stream ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “9-1-1: Lone Star” season 3 premiere live on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.