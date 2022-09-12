How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Season 3 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile

If you’re eager to catch up on more “90 Day Fiancé,” you’re in luck. A new season of “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” kicks off this week and follows six of your favorite singles from the franchise. Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the season premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Season 3 Premiere

When: Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TLC

TLC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New episodes will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+ as well.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” episodes before they premiere on TLC. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life,” which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’

“90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” follows six familiar faces from the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise who are reentering the dating scene. After their relationships crashed and burned, they are getting another shot at love. This journey isn’t always perfect and there will be many bumps along the way. Will these singles be able to make real connections, or will they remain single?

These “90 Day Fiancé” couples are a part of “The Single Life:”

Debbie Johnson (“The Single Life” Season 2)

Caesar Mack (“Before the 90 Days” Season 3)

Natalie Mordovtseva (“The Single Life” Season 2)

Veronica Rodriguez (“Pillow Talk”)

Tania Maduro (“Happily Ever After” Season 5)

Tiffany Franco (“Happily Ever After” Season 6)

How to Stream the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life” Season 3 premiere on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

