How to Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Live Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Derek Walborn

On July Fourth, America’s national Independence Day celebration honors our country’s birthday in an all-star salute with PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth.” This top-rated event features coverage from 20 cameras positioned around Washington, D.C., ensuring viewers are front and center for the greatest display of fireworks in the nation.

How to Watch “A Capitol Fourth”

  • When: Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 8 pm ET to 9:30 pm ET and streaming on-demand from July 4 to July 18, 2021, on PBS’s website.
  • TV: PBS, American Forces Network
  • Stream: Watch with PBS App

This year’s special will be hosted by Vanessa Williams and will include a huge list of new, pre-taped performances from locations across the country featuring stars from pop, country, R&B, classical, and Broadway.

The program will also be streaming on Facebook, YouTube and at www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth where it will remain available on-demand from July 4 to July 18, 2021.

You can stream “A Capitol Fourth” on all devices that the PBS app is available on, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

Note that Roku users who wish to view “A Capitol Fourth” via their YouTube TV subscription will need to access YouTube TV via the standard YouTube app due to ongoing disputes between Google and Roku.

How to Stream ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. One of these providers allows you to watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with YouTube TV.

AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
PBS------

Live TV Streaming Option

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: PBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

A Capitol Fourth 2021 | Official Preview | PBS

