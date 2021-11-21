How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” invites you to watch the Peanuts, Snoopy, and Charlie Brown in a classic Thanksgiving special that will make you feel like a kid again. You can watch this heartwarming tale with a subscription to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

When: Sunday, November 21 at 7:30 PM

Where: PBS and PBS Kids

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Apple TV+

About ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” originally aired on November 20, 1973, on the CBS network. It is the tenth prime-time animated television special based upon Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip Peanuts. The special won an Emmy Award the following year.

The 25-minute holiday show features Peppermint Patty (Christopher DeFaria), who invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving. Charlie Brown had plans to see his grandmother and doesn’t even know how to cook: “I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast.” Linus (Stephen Shea) suggests that Charlie Brown (Todd Barbee) have two Thanksgiving feasts this year and recruits Snoopy (Bill Melendez) and Woodstock to help. The gang cooks up a tasty dinner with toast, pan-fried popcorn, pretzel sticks, and jelly beans.

In a press release, Paula Kerger, President, and CEO of PBS, said, “We are delighted to bring the joy of these holiday classics to families across the country, in partnership with our member stations…During these challenging times, public television continues to be a free and easily accessible source of comfort, inspiration and education for millions of Americans.”

“Charlie Brown” was written and created by Charles M. Schulz, directed by Bill Melendez and Phil Roman, and produced by Lee Mendelson and Bill Melendez.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

