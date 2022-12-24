 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

One of the most beloved Christmas traditions on television is returning to TBS and TNT starting Saturday, Dec. 24 when the “A Christmas Story” marathon begins. Starting at 8 pm E.T., TBS will run the movie over and over for 24 straight hours. Then the marathon shifts to TNT at 9 pm E.T. on Sunday, Dec. 25, where it will run for another 24 hours! Set your leg lamps to the dimmest setting, and watch “A Christmas Story” marathon with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon

About ‘A Christmas Story’

It’s the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa Claus more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully, and visits a malevolent department store Santa Claus, Ralphie connives, conspires, and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical, and sweetly nostalgic holiday film.

The “Christmas Story” marathon first began on TNT 25 years ago, in 1997. It shifted to TBS in 2004, but in 2014 both of the Turner Networks decided to share the annual holiday event. The movie has since spawned a sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” in which an adult Ralphie returns to his hometown with his family, determined to rekindle the Christmas magic he loved so much as a kid. “A Christmas Story Christmas” is available to stream now on HBO Max.

How to Stream ‘A Christmas Story’ Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “A Christmas Story” Marathon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TBS and TNT + 14 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TBS and TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

Check out a Trailer for 'A Christmas Story'

