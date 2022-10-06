How to Watch ‘A Friend of the Family’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The riveting true story of Jan Broberg is retold in Peacock’s newest true-crime drama series, “A Friend of the Family.” In the 1970s, the young girl was kidnapped multiple times by a close family friend, with very little push back from her parents. The first three episodes drop on Thursday, Oct. 6 with one new episode premiering each Thursday through Nov. 17 for a total of nine episodes. You can stream them all with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘A Friend of the Family’

Set in Idaho in the ’70s, “A Friend of the Family” focuses on the Brobergs and their family friend, Robert Berchtold, who goes by “B.” Over multiple years, B gains the Brobergs’ trust, manipulates them, and becomes oddly close with their young daughter, Jan.

Later, B goes on to kidnap Jan on multiple occasions when she is 12 years old and again when she is 14. The series reveals how this continued to happen and how B turned on the charm to throw off the community.

The cast of “A Friend of the Family” features Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks, Lio Tipton, Mckenna Grace, Hendrix Yancey, Mila Harris, Maggie Sonnier, Elle Lisic, Norah Murphy, Austin Stowell, Patrick Fischler, Bree Elrod, Ella Jay Basco, and Philip Ettinger.

The Broberg family’s true story was previously featured in “Abducted in Plain Sight,” which is a documentary available to stream on Netflix.

