How to Watch ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
A new companion docuseries to the Peacock original limited series “A Friend of the Family” is coming to the NBCUniversal streamer on Tuesday, Nov. 15. “A Friend of the Family: True Evil” follows the true story of Jan Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused by a family friend almost 50 years ago. Follow Jan as she comes to terms with her life, and searches for healing from her traumas. The film is difficult and raw, but also uplifting and cathartic. You can watch “A Friend of the Family: True Evil” with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘A Friend of the Family: True Evil’
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 15
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Friend of the Family: True Evil’
The documentary follows Jan on her road to healing as she revisits the scenes of the crime (including the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico). It also features never-before-revealed information from another victim of Jan’s abuser who she meets on her journey, as well as an emotional and honest conversation with Jan’s mother about the events that took place years ago.
Through interviews with Jan and members of her family, including her mother and son, the documentary dives into how a family comes to terms with the generational trauma that can affect survivors and their loved ones years after the abuse took place. Audiences who enjoyed the original, dramatized show won’t want to miss this true account of what really happened.
Can You Stream ‘Friend of the Family: True Evil’ For Free?
If you are not yet a Peacock customer, yes. Peacock offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new subscribers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Friend of the Family: True Evil’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
