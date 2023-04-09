How to Watch A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys Live Online for Free Without Cable

In honor of the Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary, and after they were named the recipients of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award, a special tribute event airs this weekend. “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys” was pre-recorded at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in February, and viewers have the opportunity to watch it from home now. Of course, Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston were in attendance at the event. Plus, there is a jam-packed slate of performers lined up, covering the band’s biggest songs. Don’t miss out when the special event airs on Sunday, April 9 beginning at 8 p.m. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

About A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

2023 is a big year for the Beach Boys as they celebrate 60 years together, delivering iconic songs and good vibrations! After everything they’ve accomplished as a band and contributed to our culture, this tribute is a chance to honor their lasting impact.

Stars including Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason Jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Stamos also make appearances throughout the evening.

Throughout the two-hour event, many big-name artists will take the stage to pay tribute to the legendary band. The performances are as follows:

“Darlin’” - Andy Grammer

“Sloop John B” - Beck

“Good Vibrations” - Beck, Jim James

“In My Room” - Brandi Carlile

“God Only Knows” - Brandi Carlile & John Legend

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” - Charlie Puth

“Do You Wanna Dance” - Fall Out Boy

“Do It Again” - Foster the People

“Barbara Ann” - Hanson

“The Warmth of the Sun” - Norah Jones

“Surfer Girl” - Lady A

“Sail on Sailor” - John Legend

“Help Me Rhonda” - Little Big Town

“Surfin’ USA / Fun Fun Fun” - Luke Spiller & Taylor Momsen

“Don’t Worry Baby” - Michael McDonald & Take 6

“I Know There’s an Answer” - Mumford & Sons

“I Get Around” - My Morning Jacket

“Heroes and Villains” - Pentatonix

“Caroline No” - LeAnn Rimes

“You Still Believe in Me” - St. Vincent

“California Girls” - Weezer

What devices can you use to stream A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys?

In addition to airing on CBS, the special will be available to stream both live and on-demand on Paramount+.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys Trailer