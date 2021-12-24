 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

Dolly Parton is back on CBS for another yearly installment of “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” This hour-long special showcases the country music legend as she belts out her favorite holiday hymns and Christmas classics. Parton will perform from an intimate, candlelit set while sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with tunes. You can watch “A Holly Dolly Christmas” this Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 PM ET, only on CBS.

How to Watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Without Cable on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and More

You can also watch on Paramount+.

Background

Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and America’s beloved entertainer is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from Christmas past.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS.

“A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

How to Stream ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

30-Day Trial
paramountplus.com

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

30-Day Trial
$4.99+ / month
paramountplus.com

For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

A Holly Dolly Christmas | Dolly Parton Takes Us To Church With "I Still Believe"

