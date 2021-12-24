How to Watch ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Dolly Parton is back on CBS for another yearly installment of “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” This hour-long special showcases the country music legend as she belts out her favorite holiday hymns and Christmas classics. Parton will perform from an intimate, candlelit set while sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with tunes. You can watch “A Holly Dolly Christmas” this Friday, Dec. 24 at 8 PM ET, only on CBS.

When: Friday, December 24 at 8 PM ET

TV: CBS

Background

Christmas is Dolly Parton’s favorite time of year, and America’s beloved entertainer is excited to share some much-needed joy and holiday cheer at the end of this challenging year. Performing from an intimate, candlelit set, Dolly brings both powerful, faith-ﬁlled hymns and light-hearted holiday classics to viewers, sharing personal Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the season, interspersed with songs from Christmas past.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS.

“A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

