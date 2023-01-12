How to Watch ‘A House Divided’ Final Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The final season of ALLBLK ’s riveting drama series “ A House Divided ” premieres on Thursday, Jan. 12. The series follows the Sanders family, a wealthy and powerful group, as they navigate international extortion plots, face major adversaries, and become enveloped in secrets and scandals as only the Sanders could be. You think you might know all about family drama, but you’ve never seen it like this! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'A House Divided' Final Season Premiere

This season, all bets are off as Cameron Sanders Sr. relentlessly exacts his revenge on all who plotted against him. Brother James becomes increasingly uneasy about his role in the Sanders family crimes, and begins to violently cover his tracks. Summer contends with a terrible loss and boldly pushes forward to execute Alexis’ plans. Cam Jr. ‘s ambition grows, as he reluctantly pulls Brittany along with him, which eventually may become his downfall.

Stephanie and Auntie Mae lock in a perilous power struggle to continue to take control of the Sanders family financial empire. Torrance begins to learn the true nature of his family and their dealings, which becomes too much for him to handle. He begins to see how much his family’s sins have cost him, and he takes his revenge. Carissa grows anxious as she learns there’s a target on her back, but she decides to take control and won’t let the family destroy her. All of this and more as the ruthless drama builds towards its final climax this season.

