How to Watch ‘À La Carte’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The dating experience of Black Millennials is on full display in “ À La Carte ,” the dramatic comedy which is gearing up to debut its second season on Thursday, Sept. 14 on ALLBLK . The series follows a group of young Black professionals as they try to navigate the pitfalls of the modern social scene, find love, and keep their jobs without going crazy. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere

Misha, Reign and Shyra are a close-knit bunch, but how will they continue as friends when the person who brought them all together is no longer in the picture? They’ll find out this season, as they try to navigate the various pitfalls of dating in one’s 20s. Mahogany may be gone, but their friend group and all of its various challenges remain!

Reign faces a challenge right off the bat this season, when one of his SugarBaby clients threatens his law internship by going public. Shyra is stuck looking for a new place to live when her roommate gets a bigtime promotion, and Misha is trying to lay out the ground rules for an open relationship with Nichole.

Can you watch 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘À La Carte’ Season 2 Premiere on ALLBLK.

What is the 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes of “À La Carte” will be available on ALLBLK every Thursday.

What devices can you use to stream 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere Trailer