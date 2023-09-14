 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘À La Carte’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin
David covers the biggest news stories, live events, premieres, and informational pieces for The Streamable. Before joining TS, he wrote extensively for Screen Rant and has years of experience writing about the entertainment and streaming industries. He's a Broncos fan, streams on his Toshiba Fire TV, and his favorites include "Andor," "Rings of Power," and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
The dating experience of Black Millennials is on full display in “À La Carte,” the dramatic comedy which is gearing up to debut its second season on Thursday, Sept. 14 on ALLBLK. The series follows a group of young Black professionals as they try to navigate the pitfalls of the modern social scene, find love, and keep their jobs without going crazy. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere

About 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere

Misha, Reign and Shyra are a close-knit bunch, but how will they continue as friends when the person who brought them all together is no longer in the picture? They’ll find out this season, as they try to navigate the various pitfalls of dating in one’s 20s. Mahogany may be gone, but their friend group and all of its various challenges remain!

Reign faces a challenge right off the bat this season, when one of his SugarBaby clients threatens his law internship by going public. Shyra is stuck looking for a new place to live when her roommate gets a bigtime promotion, and Misha is trying to lay out the ground rules for an open relationship with Nichole.

Can you watch 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘À La Carte’ Season 2 Premiere on ALLBLK.

What is the 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere episode schedule?

New episodes of “À La Carte” will be available on ALLBLK every Thursday.

What devices can you use to stream 'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'À La Carte' Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99+ / month
    allblk via amazon.com
