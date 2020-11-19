How to Watch ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Premiere Live Online Without Cable

Fans can finally take a deep sigh of relief as “A Million Little Things” returns tonight and we get some answers about Eddie’s car accident. The show picks up all the drama tonight on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Stream the ‘A Million Little Things’ Season Premiere

When: Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

7-Day Free Trial $54.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

A Million Little Things is yet another show that was delayed due to COVID-19, but now that its back, its third season is promising to be a nail-biter. The show picks up moments after Eddie, (played by David Giuntoli), was struck by a speeding car while speaking with his wife Katherine (played by Grace Park) over the phone.

The issue of Eddie’s fate is immediately resolved, showrunner DJ Nash told TV Insider. “Whether or not Eddie is actively part of [his loved ones’] lives going forward is what our premiere is all about,” he stated. “We’re picking up with Katherine on that phone call. There was a phone that’s knocked out of her husband’s hands and someone picks up the other end of that call.”

We also get to see Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) cope with the fact that their surrogate will be keeping the child they hoped to adopt. “I think this is a turning point for Regina. She’s really hurting and she’s mad at everybody responsible for her hurting,” DJ Nash explained. “And right now, she sees Rome as one of those people. For Regina, the loss of this baby is very much like if a child had died and different than if the child died, where you’re allowed to have a funeral and mourn than that loss.”

How to Stream the ‘A Million Little Things’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “A Million Little Things” live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options