How to Watch ‘A Million Miles Away’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It can be hard to strive for your dreams as you get older. Life gets in the way, as farmer José Hernández knows all too well in “ A Million Miles Away ,” the new original movie premiering on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 15. Hernández wants to be an astronaut, but achieving that dream is a much more involved process than he ever thought possible once he actually begins the journey! You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About 'A Million Miles Away'

The movie is inspired by the true story of José Hernández, who wrote about his experiences in “Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut.” Born in a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, Hernández’s search for a better life brought him to the San Joaquin Valley of California. But his aspirations would end up carrying him much further…as far as the International Space Station!

With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. This movie captures his grit and never-quit attitude, and shows viewers that they truly can accomplish everything they want in life if they are willing to do what it takes.

