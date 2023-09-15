 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Million Miles Away’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

It can be hard to strive for your dreams as you get older. Life gets in the way, as farmer José Hernández knows all too well in “A Million Miles Away,” the new original movie premiering on Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 15. Hernández wants to be an astronaut, but achieving that dream is a much more involved process than he ever thought possible once he actually begins the journey! You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch 'A Million Miles Away'

About 'A Million Miles Away'

The movie is inspired by the true story of José Hernández, who wrote about his experiences in “Reaching for the Stars: The Inspiring Story of a Migrant Farmworker Turned Astronaut.” Born in a rural village in Michoacán, Mexico, Hernández’s search for a better life brought him to the San Joaquin Valley of California. But his aspirations would end up carrying him much further…as far as the International Space Station!

With the unwavering support of his hard-working parents, relatives and teachers, José’s unrelenting drive & determination culminates in the opportunity to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. This movie captures his grit and never-quit attitude, and shows viewers that they truly can accomplish everything they want in life if they are willing to do what it takes.

Can you watch 'A Million Miles Away' for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘A Million Miles Away’ on Amazon Prime Video.

What devices can you use to stream 'A Million Miles Away'?

You can watch Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'A Million Miles Away' Trailer

  • 30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
