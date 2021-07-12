How to Watch ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

John Krasinski wrote and directed the sequel to the 2018 horror film A Quiet Place. In the sequel, the family from the first film continues their attempts to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape filled with blind aliens with an acute sense of hearing. You will soon be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II with a Paramount+ subscription.

How to Watch A Quiet Place Part II Online For Free

A Quiet Place Part II was finally released in theaters on May 28, 2021. In February 2021, Paramount had announced the film would be made available 45 days following its theatrical release. Now, it’s coming to Paramount+, so you can enjoy a good movie from the comfort of your home.

About A Quiet Place Part II

Following the events at home, the Abbott family, now led by mom Evelyn Abbot (Emily Blunt), faces the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II also stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou. John Krasinski appears in a sequence that flashes back to the events of the first film.

The film had its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on March 8, 2020, a short time before theaters across the nation shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paramount had initially planned a nationwide release on March 20, but as COVID case numbers began to increase in March, Paramount moved the release date, first to May 15, 2020, then September 4, 2020. The release was moved once again to April 23, 2021, then to September 17, 2021.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

A subscription to Paramount+ is available for $4.99 / month, or $49.99 / year ($4.17 / month).

Does A Quiet Place Part II Cost Extra to Stream on Paramount+?

A Quiet Place Part II is included in your Paramount+ subscription without an additional fee.

On What Devices Can I Stream A Quiet Place Part II?

You can stream A Quiet Place Part II on all devices that Paramount+ is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

How Many Times Can You Stream A Quiet Place Part II?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Paramount+, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

Can You Watch A Quiet Place Part II Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Paramount+ on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

