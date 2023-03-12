How to Watch ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you like your international intrigue mixed with a dash of personal turmoil, MGM+ has the series for you. Based on the best-selling book by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series “A Spy Among Friends” dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. However, Elliot is left in turmoil when he learns Philby had been secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union. The series premieres on Sunday, March 12 on MGM+. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of MGM+ .

About 'A Spy Among Friends' Series Premiere

The series dramatizes the British spies and lifelong friends Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). This is a story of intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and treachery. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. His deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.

Critical reception for the series has been mixed. It has been described as being “frustrating to watch” and “not seat-of-your-pants televisual excitement, but it is the stuff of sustained intrigue.” Others said “there is much to enjoy about ‘A Spy Among Friends.’”

