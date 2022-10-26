How to Watch ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

HBO’s newest documentary, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” takes viewers on a journey, including first-hand accounts and healing moments after the deadly antisemitic attack on October 27, 2018. The new film is directed by Trish Adlesic and executive produced by Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, and Mark Cuban. It premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET and is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” gives a personal look at the tragedy that struck the city of Pittsburgh. Survivors of the shooting, as well as families of the victims, share their first-hand accounts of the heartbreaking events.

In between the devastating moments following the attack, the documentary highlights the incredible ways the community came together. People of all religions and cultures rallied around the survivors and the victims’ families. The film’s synopsis notes that it “is rooted in a community in the aftermath of a violent attack, as they work to rebuild and heal.” After the shooting, the community banded together to decide what their next steps would be.

The audience will hear unique perspectives and gain insight into how this shooting affected the community, even a few years later. The following community members offer their stories:

Carol Black

Dr. Joseph Charny

Anthony Fienberg

Audrey Glickman

Daniel Leger

Hannibal Lokumbe

Wasi Mohamed

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers

Brad Orsini Rabbi Jonathan Perlman

Michele Rosenthal

Diane Rosenthal

Augie Siriano

Ellen Surloff

Andrea Wedner

Stephen Weiss

Barry Werber

Watch the Trailer for 'A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting'

