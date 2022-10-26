 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
HBO Max HBO A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

How to Watch ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

HBO’s newest documentary, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” takes viewers on a journey, including first-hand accounts and healing moments after the deadly antisemitic attack on October 27, 2018. The new film is directed by Trish Adlesic and executive produced by Michael Keaton, Billy Porter, and Mark Cuban. It premieres on HBO on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET and is also available to stream on-demand on HBO Max. You can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ Premiere

About ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’

“A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” gives a personal look at the tragedy that struck the city of Pittsburgh. Survivors of the shooting, as well as families of the victims, share their first-hand accounts of the heartbreaking events.

In between the devastating moments following the attack, the documentary highlights the incredible ways the community came together. People of all religions and cultures rallied around the survivors and the victims’ families. The film’s synopsis notes that it “is rooted in a community in the aftermath of a violent attack, as they work to rebuild and heal.” After the shooting, the community banded together to decide what their next steps would be.

The audience will hear unique perspectives and gain insight into how this shooting affected the community, even a few years later. The following community members offer their stories:

  • Carol Black
  • Dr. Joseph Charny
  • Anthony Fienberg
  • Audrey Glickman
  • Daniel Leger
  • Hannibal Lokumbe
  • Wasi Mohamed
  • Rabbi Jeffrey Myers
  • Brad Orsini
  • Rabbi Jonathan Perlman
  • Michele Rosenthal
  • Diane Rosenthal
  • Augie Siriano
  • Ellen Surloff
  • Andrea Wedner
  • Stephen Weiss
  • Barry Werber

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

How to Stream ‘A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting” premiere live on HBO using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include HBO Max.

Watch the Trailer for 'A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting'

(video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9lRNebyKe8

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.