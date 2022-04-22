How to Watch ‘A Very British Scandal’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Originally airing on [BBC], “A Very British Scandal” is making its way to Amazon Prime Video this week. Prime Video subscribers in the U.S., as well as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can now enjoy the star-studded historical drama. The “A Very British Scandal” series premieres on Friday, April 22 and you can watch the new series with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘A Very British Scandal’

About ‘A Very British Scandal’

The historical drama miniseries is set in Britain in the 1960s and focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Argyll as they walk through their divorce. In the three-episode limited series, the Duke and Duchess of Argyll are played by Emmy-nominee Paul Bettany and Emmy-winner Claire Foy. Publicly, the couple is living a glamorous life.

Behind the scenes, things aren’t as they may seem. They are dealing with tension in their marriage, including infidelity accusations, financial troubles, and more. Their divorce soon goes public, bringing this scandalous case to light. This all changes the public perception of the Duchess, but she continues to stay strong while dealing with legal troubles so publicly.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘A Very British Scandal’?

“A Very British Scandal” on Amazon Prime Video is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

You can access Amazon Prime Video with an Amazon Prime subscription ($14.99 per month or $139.00 per year).