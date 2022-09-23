How to Watch Aaron Judge Chase Home Run Record: Yankees vs. Red Sox Live for Free Without Cable

It may be the biggest debate in baseball, who is the MLB’s true home run king? The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge will have a chance to officially cement his name in the conversation tonight as he attempts to tie and possibly break Roger Maris’ mark of 61 homers in a season as the Yankees face the Boston Red Sox on Apple TV+. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET, and you can stream it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox

The game, like Apple’s entire baseball lineup, is free for anyone with an Apple account through the Apple TV app.

About the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox

Judge, heading into Friday's game, has hit 60 home runs on the season, which leaves him one short of Roger Maris’ record for single-season homers among American League players.

Maris also held the overall Major League record for 37 years, until it was broken by Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998. But because all of the players who have hit more than 61 homers in a season have been implicated in the use of performance-enhancing drugs, many fans see Maris’ record as the “real” one, and Judge’s chase as a push for that record as well.

That Judge could tie or break the record in a game played on Apple TV+ has been an issue of some consternation in the New York media. If Judge were to hit a historic homer on Friday night, that would mean that it would happen on a streaming broadcast and not on the YES Network, which shows most Yankees games. The concern is that older and less tech-savvy fans might not be able to figure out how to watch the game on Apple TV+.

Sportico’s John Wall Street newsletter went so far as to propose that the Yankees bench Judge on Friday night so that he would tie or break the record in a subsequent YES Network game. But there’s no indication that the Yankees would ever consider either making a victory less likely, much less depriving the home crowd of a chance to see Judge, just to make a point about broadcast rights.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream the Yankees vs. the Red Sox on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.