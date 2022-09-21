How to Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

School is back in session! The second season of the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” is coming to airwaves on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The show follows the staff of above-and-beyond teachers that man the halls of Abbott Elementary, an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The series is a comedy, but drives home the difficult lives that teachers lead as they try to reach their goal of helping kids. New episodes air every Tuesday on ABC, and you can watch the Emmy-winning series with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Episodes of “Abbott Elementary” will also stream on Hulu the day after they air on ABC.

About “Abbott Elementary”

“Abbott Elementary” is a mockumentary-style series focusing on the inner workings of a public school that’s been nearly written off by the government. Each teacher at the school has their own style and methods of connecting to their students, but they all have a total commitment to what they do and to enriching their students’ lives through education. It’s a joyful show that also focuses on some of the most critical issues surrounding public schooling, and the many difficulties encountered every day by teachers, with little to no appreciation from parents or the public at large.

Executive producer and star Quinta Brunson explains that Season 2 will dive deeper into the teachers’ private lives.

“We’ll be going home and out with them more,” Brunson said. “In the first season, I really wanted people to fall in love with Abbott the school and the staff. We wanted people to feel like they wanted to work at or went to Abbott. This season, they know us well. They know the teachers well. They know the school well. Now, we can go out to events and parties, into our characters’ houses and be outside more. But I still believe a workplace comedy should take place in the workplace. So, it’s not like we’ll be turned into a whole other show.”

