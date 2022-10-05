How to Watch ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Fans of the 2019 DreamWorks animated film “Abominable,” rejoice! Your favorite cryptid is coming to the small screen on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on both Hulu and Peacock. “Abominable and the Invisible City” brings Yi, Jin, Burnish, and of course Everest the lovable Yeti back for another round of magical adventures that are perfect for the whole family. You can watch the whole season of “Abominable and the Invisible City” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
How to Watch ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’
- When: Wednesday, Oct. 5
- TV: Peacock, Hulu
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
About ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’
“Abominable And The Invisible City” is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable.” Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.
Written as a follow-up to DreamWorks Animation’s 2019 movie, the series features the voices of Chloe Bennet returning as Yi and Tenzing Trainor returning as Jin, with Alan Cumming taking over Eddie Izzard’s role as Burnish.
Can You Stream ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’ For Free?
You sure can! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to both of its subscription tiers, and Peacock Premium offers a seven-day free trial, so there are multiple ways to watch “Abominable and the Invisible City” for free!
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’ on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up