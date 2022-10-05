How to Watch ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Fans of the 2019 DreamWorks animated film “Abominable,” rejoice! Your favorite cryptid is coming to the small screen on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on both Hulu and Peacock. “Abominable and the Invisible City” brings Yi, Jin, Burnish, and of course Everest the lovable Yeti back for another round of magical adventures that are perfect for the whole family. You can watch the whole season of “Abominable and the Invisible City” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Abominable and the Invisible City’

“Abominable And The Invisible City” is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation’s “Abominable.” Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

Written as a follow-up to DreamWorks Animation’s 2019 movie, the series features the voices of Chloe Bennet returning as Yi and Tenzing Trainor returning as Jin, with Alan Cumming taking over Eddie Izzard’s role as Burnish.

You sure can! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to both of its subscription tiers, and Peacock Premium offers a seven-day free trial, so there are multiple ways to watch “Abominable and the Invisible City” for free!

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.