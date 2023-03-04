How to Watch ‘Act Your Age’ Series Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

With age comes experience, right? The women of “Act Your Age,” the new series coming to [Bounce] on Saturday, March 6 have plenty of experience, but it’s taught them just one thing: age is just a number! The series focuses on three women who decide that just because their so-called “glory years” are behind them, that doesn’t mean anyone gets to tell them who they are or how to live their lives. You can watch Bounce TV with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , or YouTube TV .

About 'Act Your Age' Series Premiere

This multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. “Act Your Age” stars Kym Whitley (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Next Friday,” “Young and Hungry”) and Tisha Campbell (“Uncoupled,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Dr. Ken”) with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” “The Mayor,” “Big Shot”).

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson (“The Wrong Valentine”) and Nathan Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Richie Rich,”) as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Can you watch 'Act Your Age' Series Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bounce TV as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Act Your Age’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'Act Your Age' Series Premiere?

You can watch Bounce TV on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Act Your Age' Series Premiere Trailer