How to Watch Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

Adrien “The Problem” Broner returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 to face off against Bill Hutchinson, a 5’8” welterweight who hasn’t lost a fight in seven years. Hutchinson is aiming to upset Broner and thrust himself into the national spotlight, while Broner looks to get a second-straight win and thrust himself back into the spotlight and another shot at gold. Which man will make their dreams a reality? Find out this Friday, June 9 at 6:50 p.m. ET on FITE PPV. Get the fight for $24.99 and stream it live on the FITE app or at Fite.tv.

How to Watch Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson

When: Friday, June 9 at 6:50 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9 at 6:50 p.m. ET Where: FITE PPV

FITE PPV Streaming: Watch by purchasing the PPV for $24.99

About Broner vs. Hutchinson

Adrien Broner was thought of as one of the top names in boxing throughout the 2010s. His dominance across multiple weight classes helped him amass 40 wins and WBC, WBA, and WBO titles in the Super Featherweight, Lightweight, Super Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions.

Unfortunately for Broner, his meteoric rise was followed by a self-inflicted star fall, due to a string of arrests and legal troubles outside the ring that no doubt negatively affected his performance inside the ring. Now, Broner seeks to leave the past behind him and climb back to the mountaintop.

Broner vs. Hutchinson Fight Card

Matchup Weight Class Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Welterweight Ahmed Elbiali vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr Light heavyweight Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Charlie Clemente Bantamweight Neslan Machado vs. Jonathan Smith Featherweight Antonio Perez vs. Nigel Fennell Super lightweight Antonio Williams vs. Braulio Rodriguez Lightweight Dorian Bostic vs. Joshua Clark Lightweight Adlay Rodriguez vs. Raul Garcia Jr Welterweight

7-Day Trial fite.tv FITE+ FITE+ is a live streaming service site and app for MMA, professional wrestling, boxing, Muay Thai, traditional martial arts, among other combat sports. It streams 1,000+ live events from 200+ promotions. It also has subscription packages, and thousands of hours of live, VOD, and free programs. … With the FITE+ subscription, you have unlimited on-demand access to premium PPV events from 140+ promotions 30 days after airing. This includes organizations like Top Rank, BKFC, Unified MMA, UCMMA, CZW, FSW, BKB, Star Boxing, Celebrity Championship Boxing, Shamrock, Diamondback, AFL, SFL, and lots more. There is also exclusive FITE+ content, 50+ shows added each month and new organizations added weekly. AEW Weekly shows are not included in FITE+. Launched in 2016, FITE is owned by TrillerNet and has a community of 7M fans worldwide. There are also many other features included such as the FITE credit system, the TrillerPass subscription, and the ROH HonorClub membership. 7-Day Trial $7.99 / month fite.tv