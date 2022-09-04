How to Watch AEW All Out 2022 Live Without Cable

All Elite Wrestling returns to Chicago for 2022’s edition of All Out; an event that never disappoints. All Out 2022’s card is jam-packed with action and all but one AEW title will be featured. We’ll see an interim AEW Women’s Champion crowned, the inaugural AEW Trios Champions, and a highly-anticipated rematch between AEW undisputed champion Jon Moxley and former champ CM Punk. AEW All Out 2022 happens this Sunday, Sept. 4, at 8 PM ET on the Bleacher Report App.

How to Watch AEW All Out 2022

When: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Watch on the Bleacher Report App for $49.99.

About AEW All Out 2022

This is the fourth AEW All Out event, the third held in the Now Arena (formerly the Sears Center). Six of the seven AEW titles will be defended at the event — only the TNT Champion Wardlow won’t be defending his title, but he will be on the card. In all, the AEW World Heavyweight, Tag Team, TBS, and All-Atlantic Championships will be defended, and new champs will be crowned for the AEW Women’s title and the AEW Trios titles. There are also some rivalry matches, including a match between former Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs; look for that one to steal the show.

Prior to the main card action, AEW will host Zero Hour for free on its YouTube channel. Four matches will take place, including the All-Atlantic title match and a contest for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. You can view the entire Zero Hour lineup, along with the main card, below:

2022 AEW Zero Hour Match Card

Matches Stipulations Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston Singles match Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian Singles match for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker Singles match for the FTW Championship Jericho Appreciation Society (Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara) (c) vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz Mixed tag team match for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship

AEW 2022 All Out Match Card

Matches Stipulations Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk Singles match for the AEW World Championship Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida Four-way match for the interim AEW Women’s World Championship Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena Singles match for the AEW TBS Championship The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) Tournament final for the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) Tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fénix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. TBD Ladder match for a future AEW World Championship match House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro Six-man tag team match Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage Singles match Wardlow and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) Six-man tag team match Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs Singles match Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho Singles match

(card subject to change)

You can stream AEW All Out 2022 from the following devices on Bleacher Report:

Bleacherreport.com

B/R mobile apps on iOS and Android

Roku

Amazon FireTV

Xbox

Android TV

Apple TV

You can also use AirPlay and Chromecast to stream AEW All Out 2022