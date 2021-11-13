All Elite Wrestling descends onto Minneapolis, Minnesota for its next quarterly PPV event — Full Gear. This card is absolutely stacked and features most of AEW’s top talent, including new signees Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. The main event will likely be the AEW World Championship match between current champ Kenny Omega and fan-favorite challenger “Hangman” Adam Page, who is looking to end Omega’s almost year-long run as champ. You can watch all the action LIVE on Bleacher Report in the US, and Fite TV everywhere else.

How to Watch AEW: Full Gear LIVE on PPV

When: Saturday, November 13th at 7 PM ET

TV: Most pay-per-view services ($49.99)

Streaming: Watch on B/R Live (USA) or Fite TV (everywhere else)

Background

AEW: Full Gear is chock-full of contests that have been bubbling up for weeks and months, if not years in certain cases. Every AEW champion will be in action on Saturday, and only one title (Sammy Guevara’s TNT Title) will not be on the line. We could have an incredible change of the guard for AEW this weekend.

The main event between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and former tag team partner and Elite brethren “Hangman” Adam Page has been festering for what feels like years and will hopefully culminate in Hangman finally winning the big one. Page was the loser in the first-ever AEW World Championship match two years ago, where he lost to Chris Jericho, a damaging loss that has since affected Page on-screen. Omega and Page became unlikely AEW Tag Team Champions for a spell before they ultimately lost the titles to FTR and went their separate ways. Omega defeated Page in last year’s World Title Eliminator Tournament then defeated former champ Jon Moxley for the title in December, where he has since remained champ.

Here’s the full card for Saturday’s event:

Match Stipulations Kenny Omega (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page AEW World Championship Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) vs. Tay Conti AEW Women’s World Championship Bryan Danielson vs. Miro AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final; Winner gets a future AEW World Title shot The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert) “Minneapolis Street Fight” Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Darby Allin vs. MJF Singles match CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston Singles match Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) Falls Count Anywhere six-man tag team match Cody Rhodes and Pac vs. Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black Tag team match Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose Tag team match