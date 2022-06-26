How to Watch ‘AEW-NJPW: Forbidden Door’ 2022 Pay-Per-View Live Without Cable

The “Forbidden Door” has been thrust open thanks to AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s joint venture. “AEW-NJPW: Forbidden Door” will see the top All-Elite Wrestling stars face off against the top talent from overseas. Dream matchups become a reality, budding rivalries become cemented, and an interim AEW Champion will be crowned. You can watch “AEW-NJPW: Forbidden Door” live this Sunday, June 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET on the Bleacher Report App.

When: Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET

Sunday, June 26 at 8 PM ET Streaming: Watch on the Bleacher Report App for $49.99.

About AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door

Since launching in 2019, AEW has regularly shown a fondness for current and former New Japan stars, with the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley appearing on the main AEW roster and current New Japan headliners KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, and Tomohiro Ishii making appearances as well. However, in April AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced his company’s first-ever cross-promotional event, leading to Sunday night’s mega-card.

In its 50th year of operation, NJPW has worked with American promotions before, most notably WCW in the early 1990s and Ring of Honor as recently as 2019. However, this will be the first time officially partnering with AEW as it looks to continue chipping away at the WWE’s massive dominance in the sports entertainment market.

AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Match Card

Match Stipulation Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Singles match for the interim AEW World Championship Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Adam Cole Four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Pac vs. Miro vs. Malakai Black vs. Clark Connors Four-way match for the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship Le Sex Gods (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) and Minoru Suzuki (with Tay Conti) vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino Six-man tag team match Will Ospreay (c) vs. Orange Cassidy Singles match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (ROH) vs. United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb) (IWGP) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) Three-way Winner Takes All tag team match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Toni Storm Singles match for the AEW Women’s World Championship Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)) vs. Dudes with Attitudes (Darby Allin, Sting and Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi)) Eight-man tag team match Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA Singles match Max Caster and Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, The DKC and Kevin Knight Eight-man tag team match (pre-show)

