Newsletter
How to Watch ‘AEW Rampage’ Live Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

All Elite Wrestling is bringing its non-stop wrestling action to Friday nights! AEW Rampage is a one-hour, action-packed second show that will complement AEW Dynamite, which airs Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on TNT. Rampage will air Fridays on TNT starting August 13. The inaugural card will be broadcast live from Pittsburgh this Friday night. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch AEW Rampage Without Cable

About AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling, the brainchild of wrestling talents “The Elite” (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson) and Tony Khan, burst onto the scene with AEW Dynamite last year, offering a new alternative to professional wrestling. Since then, the company has grown exponentially to the point where airing one night of shows just wasn’t enough. AEW then debuted Dark, a YouTube-only show, then added Dark: Elevation on YouTube soon thereafter. Now, AEW is taking over Friday nights with Rampage. Rampage will serve as the company’s TNT stronghold in preparation for Dynamite’s move to TBS next year.

“When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn’t want to just extend what we’re doing on ‘Dynamite’ – it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW. “Rampage” will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night.”

AEW Rampage Inaugural Card (So Far)

So far, we know three matches that will feature on the inaugural AEW Rampage card. They are:

  • Kenny Omega (c) vs Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship
  • Miro (c) vs Fuego del Sol for the AEW TNT Championship
  • Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s Championship

We know Omega/Christian will kick off the show and Baker/Velvet will main event the show, meaning Miro’s match with fan-favorite Fuego Del Sol will occur in-between. We’re not sure if AEW will sneak in another match or segment, though.

  • All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

    October 2, 2019

    A world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers give fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years.

  • AEW Dark

    October 8, 2019

    All Elite Wrestling: Dark is a weekly web series featuring untelevised matches from the TNT series Dynamite. Former WCW announcer Tony Schiavone hosts the program.

  • AEW Dark: Elevation

    March 15, 2021

    AEW Dark: Elevation will featuring up and rising talent in AEW, as well as wrestlers from the independent circuit Hosted by Tony Schiavone and former WWE superstar Paul Wight.

How to Stream AEW Rampage for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch AEW Rampage live on TNT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

AEW Rampage Official Trailer

