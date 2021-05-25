How to Watch ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special’ Live For Free Online

On Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, ABC will air a special episode of its “A Soul of a Nation” series. The episode, titled “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World” will focus on the impact Floyd’s death had on America and the world, as well as how the nation will continue to move forward. You can watch this special live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 – 11:00 PM ET

TV: ABC

In an announcement, ABC states that this special will air on May 25, “A year after Floyd’s death and the racial reckoning that swept the country, ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special,’ will reflect on the cataclysmic, generation-defining moment that arguably inspired change around the world, chronicle the dramatic and epic events surrounding Floyd’s death and spotlight where the country goes from this point forward.” The special will be co-anchored by Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes.

ABC News just wrapped up the first season of its primetime series, “A Soul of a Nation.” The series focuses on the Black experience in America. So far, it’s been a success and has drawn in diverse audiences.

