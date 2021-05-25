 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special’ Live For Free Online

Aubrey Meister
George Floyd mural in Berlin by Eme Street Art

On Tuesday, May 25, the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, ABC will air a special episode of its “A Soul of a Nation” series. The episode, titled “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World” will focus on the impact Floyd’s death had on America and the world, as well as how the nation will continue to move forward. You can watch this special live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special”

In an announcement, ABC states that this special will air on May 25, “A year after Floyd’s death and the racial reckoning that swept the country, ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special,’ will reflect on the cataclysmic, generation-defining moment that arguably inspired change around the world, chronicle the dramatic and epic events surrounding Floyd’s death and spotlight where the country goes from this point forward.” The special will be co-anchored by Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes.

ABC News just wrapped up the first season of its primetime series, “A Soul of a Nation.” The series focuses on the Black experience in America. So far, it’s been a success and has drawn in diverse audiences.

How to Stream “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special’ live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

'Soul of a Nation' Promo

