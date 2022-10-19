How to Watch ‘After Happily Ever After’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for another entertaining dating show to become obsessively invested in, you won’t want to miss the series premiere of “After Happily Ever After.” After an eight-year break from BET, Bow Wow hosts the show, which gives divorced or separated singles a second shot at love. The first of eight episodes debuts on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on BET and you can watch the premiere with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘After Happily Ever After’ Series Premiere

When: Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET TV: BET

BET Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘After Happily Ever After’

“After Happily Ever After” offers a unique twist on traditional dating shows, bringing former partners into the mix. Exes from divorces or separations attempt to find the perfect match for their past significant others, known as daters on the show. Each episode begins with a Singles Party, hosted by Bow Wow. The parties are for the exes to connect with the prospects and get to know them.

At the end of the party, the exes are responsible for matching one single to their former spouse. Then, one of the prospects moves in and dates the dater for 48 hours. After this time is up, daters will be left with a tough decision. They can either continue to date the prospect their ex chose for them or ask to be matched with someone new.

Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly, Jeremy Meeks, Melissa Meeks, “Mike Mike” Phillips, Shar Jackson, Gary “G Thang” Johnson, and Jayla Koriyan make up part of the cast.

On “After Happily Ever After,” things get complicated with exes’ histories and there is a possibility that old feelings will resurface. Be sure to tune in to find out what happens with each of the daters and see whether they can successfully find new significant others with the help of their exes.

How to Stream ‘After Happily Ever After’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “After Happily Ever After” series premiere on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

