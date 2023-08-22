How to Watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ahsoka Tano was once one of the most reviled characters in the Star Wars universe, but that has all changed completely. She’s now one of the most popular Jedi (or former Jedi) in existence, and her new series “ Ahsoka ” debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Set in the days after the fall of the Galactic Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the titular character as she tries to expose a new threat to the galaxy. You can watch Ahsoka with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere

The former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano had her own problems with how the Jedi Order managed its affairs. But when Order 66 swept across the galaxy, Tano’s life became much simpler; now forced to survive at any cost, she soon made inroads with groups of rebels determined to fight the growing tyranny of the Galactic Empire.

Years later, the Empire has been defeated and the New Republic is trying to replace despotism with democracy. But rumors about one of the Empire’s greatest weapons — Grand Admiral Thrawn — have surfaced once again, after many in the galaxy thought he’d disappeared for good. Ahsoka knows precisely how much of a threat Thrawn poses to the New Republic, and she’ll stop at nothing to find out the truth behind the rumors.

Can you watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Ahsoka as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere Schedule

Disney+ will be airing ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, August 22, 2023

: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, August 22, 2023

: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, August 29, 2023

: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, September 5, 2023

: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, September 12, 2023

: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, September 19, 2023

: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, September 26, 2023

: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Episode 8: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Can you watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Ahsoka and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Ahsoka on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere Trailer