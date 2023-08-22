How to Watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Ahsoka Tano was once one of the most reviled characters in the Star Wars universe, but that has all changed completely. She’s now one of the most popular Jedi (or former Jedi) in existence, and her new series “Ahsoka” debuts on Disney+ on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Set in the days after the fall of the Galactic Empire, “Ahsoka” follows the titular character as she tries to expose a new threat to the galaxy. You can watch Ahsoka with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere
The former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano had her own problems with how the Jedi Order managed its affairs. But when Order 66 swept across the galaxy, Tano’s life became much simpler; now forced to survive at any cost, she soon made inroads with groups of rebels determined to fight the growing tyranny of the Galactic Empire.
Years later, the Empire has been defeated and the New Republic is trying to replace despotism with democracy. But rumors about one of the Empire’s greatest weapons — Grand Admiral Thrawn — have surfaced once again, after many in the galaxy thought he’d disappeared for good. Ahsoka knows precisely how much of a threat Thrawn poses to the New Republic, and she’ll stop at nothing to find out the truth behind the rumors.
Can you watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Ahsoka as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere Schedule
Disney+ will be airing ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, October 3, 2023.
- Episode 1: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Episode 2: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Episode 3: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Episode 4: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Episode 5: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Episode 6: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Episode 7: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Episode 8: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Can you watch ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Ahsoka and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Ahsoka on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Ahsoka’ Series Premiere Trailer
AhsokaAugust 22, 2023
Former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up