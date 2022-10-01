How to Watch Navy vs. Air Force Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the Air Force Falcons face the Navy Midshipmen from Falcon Stadium in U.S. Air Force Academy, CO. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

The Air Force vs. Navy game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on fuboTV, Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Air Force vs. Navy game on CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Air Force vs. Navy game on CBS with Paramount Plus Premium Plan. It won’t be available on their Essential Plan, which doesn’t include your local CBS affiliate.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on fuboTV?

You can watch the Air Force vs. Navy game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Air Force vs. Navy game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Air Force vs. Navy game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Air Force vs. Navy on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Air Force vs. Navy game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Air Force vs. Navy Live Stream