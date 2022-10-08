 Skip to Content
How to Watch Jackson State vs. Alabama State Live Online on October 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Alabama State Hornets face the Jackson State Tigers from New ASU Stadium in Montgomery, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama State Hornets vs. Jackson State Tigers

After starting the season 4-0, Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers will face Alabama State Hornets, who is 3-2 on the season. The JSU crowd is expected to be loud and the team continues on their unprecedented undefeated run.

The Alabama State vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (just $17.50). With Sling, you can access ESPN3 directly from the grid guide.

You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. With some of these services, you may need to log-in to the ESPN App and use your TV Everywhere credentials to watch.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama State vs. Jackson State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama State vs. Jackson State game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN3--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

