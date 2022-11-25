How to Watch Connecticut vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST, the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #20 Connecticut Huskies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. UConn Huskies

Connecticut vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the No. 20 UConn Huskies

UConn Huskies (6-0) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the No. 20 UConn Huskies in Portland, Oregon.

The Crimson Tide have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Alabama scores 84.0 points and has outscored opponents by 24.0 points per game.

The Huskies have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. UConn is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Miller averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc. Mark Sears is shooting 37.5% and averaging 13.6 points for Alabama.

Adama Sanogo is averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 13.2 points for UConn.