How to Watch Davidson vs. Alabama Game Live Online on December 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the #6 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Davidson Wildcats from Legacy Arena at BJCC. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Davidson Wildcats

The Alabama vs. Davidson game will be streaming on SEC Network+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network+ on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Davidson vs. Alabama Game Preview: Davidson looks to knock off No. 10 Bama

Davidson (8-2) vs. No. 10 Alabama (9-2)

Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Alabama looks to give Davidson its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Davidson’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Rhode Island Rams 58-57 on March 11, 2018. Alabama is coming off a 65-59 win over Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Hyunjung Lee is averaging 18.1 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Wildcats. Foster Loyer is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 15.6 points per game. The Crimson Tide have been led by Jaden Shackelford, who is averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jahvon Quinerly has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Davidson is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 71.4 percent of its free throws. The Wildcats are 1-2 when they shoot below 71.4 percent from the line.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tide have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Alabama has an assist on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) across its past three matchups while Davidson has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Davidson offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the nation. The Alabama defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).