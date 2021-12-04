How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Alabama Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the #16 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #3 Gonzaga Bulldogs from KeyArena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs

The Alabama vs. Gonzaga game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Gonzaga on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Gonzaga game.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 3 Gonzaga faces tough test vs No. 16 Bama

No. 16 Alabama (6-1) vs. No. 3 Gonzaga (7-1)

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama presents a tough challenge for No. 3 Gonzaga. Gonzaga has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Alabama blew out Miami by 32 on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme has averaged 17.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while Chet Holmgren has put up 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 blocks. For the Crimson Tide, Jaden Shackelford has averaged 18 points and 6.4 rebounds while Keon Ellis has put up 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.SHACKELFORD CAN SHOOT: Shackelford has connected on 39.1 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Crimson Tide. Gonzaga has 42 assists on 85 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Alabama has assists on 40 of 93 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Alabama and Gonzaga are ranked at the top of Division 1 in terms of scoring. The Crimson Tide are ranked 10th in the country with 85.7 points per game while the Bulldogs are eighth with 86.8 per game.