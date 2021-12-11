How to Watch Houston vs. Alabama Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the #16 Alabama Crimson Tide face the #15 Houston Cougars from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Houston Cougars

The Alabama vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Houston vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 9 Bama faces tough test vs No. 14 Houston

No. 14 Houston (8-1) vs. No. 9 Alabama (7-1)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Houston presents a tough challenge for No. 9 Alabama. Alabama has . Houston is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford has averaged 19.3 points and 6.8 rebounds while Jahvon Quinerly has put up 14.9 points. For the Cougars, Marcus Sasser has averaged 17.7 points and 2.6 steals while Kyler Edwards has put up 13 points and 5.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Sasser has connected on 48.5 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 69.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tide. Alabama has 48 assists on 99 field goals (48.5 percent) over its past three outings while Houston has assists on 68 of 109 field goals (62.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Houston defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.1 percent of all possessions, the 19th-best rate in the nation. Alabama has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.7 percent through eight games (ranking the Crimson Tide 266th among Division I teams).