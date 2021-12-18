How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the #6 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks from Coleman Coliseum. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: PEAKSALE

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Preview: Shackelford, No. 6 Bama host JSU

Jacksonville State (5-5) vs. No. 6 Alabama (8-2)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Darian Adams and Jacksonville State will go up against Jaden Shackelford and No. 6 Alabama. The senior Adams has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. Shackelford, a junior, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors. Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Gamecocks points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jahvon Quinerly has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Alabama has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.8 points while giving up 72.2.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Tide. Alabama has an assist on 45 of 87 field goals (51.7 percent) over its past three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked first among SEC teams with an average of 85.2 points per game.