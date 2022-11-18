How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game will be streaming on SEC Network

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

Alabama went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.