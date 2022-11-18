 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Live Online on November 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #18 Alabama Crimson Tide face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

The Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Jacksonville State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Jacksonville State vs. Alabama Game Preview: No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on 3-game win streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-1) at Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Jacksonville State.

Alabama went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Crimson Tide averaged 79.5 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Jacksonville State finished 21-11 overall with a 9-5 record on the road a season ago. The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.